KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department is expanding its water safety training programme to tackle the rising number of drowning incidents in the state, particularly among teenagers.

State director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the ‘water confidence’ training, which teaches how to stay calm, controlled and safe when in or near water, will begin in June with 70 fire cadets in Bachok and gradually extend to other districts. School students will also be included in later phases.

“Until now, cadet training focused mostly on firefighting and rescue. This year, we’re shifting focus to help young people gain confidence in the water and respond calmly in emergencies,” he noted.

Farhan was speaking to reporters at the launch of a new ACGas liquified petroleum gas (LPG) composite cylinder warehouse in the state today.

He added that participants will learn how to float, swim and perform basic first aid under the guidance of certified instructors.

The move follows a worrying trend when 23 people drowned in Kelantan last year, with 15 of them teenagers. So far this year, 12 deaths have been reported, including two Orang Asli teens who drowned in Kuala Krai earlier today.

Meanwhile, Nik Mohd Fareez, Astana City Group Sdn Bhd’s chief executive officer, overseeing ACGas, said the company aims to distribute one million of its new composite cylinders nationwide this year. Each comes with a unique identification to help prevent misuse of subsidised gas.

“We’re also expanding our network of distributors across all districts. Most deliveries can reach homes within two hours,” he added.