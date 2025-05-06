PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed that new people’s housing projects be developed on or near public transport stations, as a move to encourage more comprehensive use of the public transport system.

Anwar said that such a housing development concept would not only provide more strategic residences for low-income groups but also pave the way for a more sustainable and organised urban lifestyle.

“There are proposals to develop housing directly on top of public transport stations, but this requires certain amendments (to laws) and is currently being worked on.

“An example is the Kota MADANI project, where I emphasised comprehensive and centralised basic amenities for the welfare of the people, including vertical development,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Malaysia MADANI Scholars’ Forum (FIM) Series 6 at Menara Prasarana here, tonight.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), discussed the topic “Transport for the People: Balancing Affordability, Quality, and Sustainability of Public Transport”.

Also participating as panellists were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Prasarana Malaysia Berhad President and Group Chief Executive Officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah; and Universiti Putra Malaysia Vice-Chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that open discourse platforms like the forum were crucial to ensure government policies were formulated by considering the voices of various parties, including academicians, industry experts, government supporters, and even the opposition.

Anwar said the organisation of such forums proved that the government did not shut down criticism, but instead encouraged differing views, provided they were delivered professionally and constructively.

“I appreciate the openness of the panellists who made subtle suggestions and proposals. I don’t consider this negative criticism. I take note of the matters (suggestions), I will write them down, and I will bring these issues to the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he said.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), discussed the topic “Transport for the People: Balancing Affordability, Quality, and Sustainability of Public Transport”.

Also participating as panellists were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Prasarana Malaysia Berhad President and Group Chief Executive Officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah; and Universiti Putra Malaysia Vice-Chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that open discourse platforms like the forum were crucial to ensure government policies were formulated by considering the voices of various parties, including academicians, industry experts, government supporters, and even the opposition.

Anwar said the organisation of such forums proved that the government did not shut down criticism, but instead encouraged differing views, provided they were delivered professionally and constructively.

“I appreciate the openness of the panellists who made subtle suggestions and proposals. I don’t consider this negative criticism. I take note of the matters (suggestions), I will write them down, and I will bring these issues to the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he said.