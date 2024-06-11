Kelantan immigration deports 80 foreigners

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department has deported 80 foreigners from the Tanah Merah depot to their countries of origin via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

Its deputy director, Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said the deportation operation of the detainees, aged 18 to 62, involved 50 Myanmar nationals, 29 Vietnamese and one Indonesian.

“They committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“They have all been blacklisted in the department’s system according to their offences,” he said in a statement today.