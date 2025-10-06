Kelantan KPDN records over 10 cases of ‘Jualan Rahmah’ label misuse

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has recorded more than 10 cases involving the misuse of the ‘Jualan Rahmah’ label this year.

Director Azman Ismail stated that these cases involved traders deliberately using the term to attract customers despite offering non-compliant prices.

He explained that these traders typically offered prices differing by 10% to 30% from the official Rahmah price range.

Azman revealed that the ministry recently received public complaints about such practices in Kampung Batu 10, Kadok, and Langgar in Kota Bharu.

He advised traders involved in these activities to immediately cease the misleading practice.

Azman made these comments during a press conference after presenting keys to an Ihsan Rahmah MADANI housing unit recipient in Kampung Pantai Mek Mas.

Regarding the housing initiative, he highlighted the private sector’s capability to support government efforts in providing comfortable homes for Kelantan residents.

He emphasised that strong support from all parties helps ease people’s financial burdens while contributing to sustainable economic development at state and national levels. – Bernama