Indonesia eyes historic World Cup qualification as Asian qualifying concludes

WORLD Cup qualifying in Asia reaches its dramatic conclusion this week with six nations competing for two remaining spots from the region.

Patrick Kluivert’s Indonesia stands among the contenders for what would be their first World Cup appearance since gaining independence in 1945.

The football-obsessed nation of nearly 300 million people has turned to Dutch connections to achieve this historic qualification.

Indonesian football authorities appointed legendary Dutch striker Kluivert as coach in January to lead their campaign.

They have also naturalised more than a dozen players born in the Netherlands who have family connections to Indonesia.

This qualification push comes three years after Indonesian football suffered tragedy when 135 fans died in a stadium crush during a domestic match.

Kluivert emphasized that the entire nation must support the team during these crucial matches.

The former Netherlands and Barcelona star leads his squad against Iraq and Saudi Arabia in Group B matches.

This final Asian qualifying stage features two groups each containing three teams who all play each other once.

The group winners from both sections automatically qualify for next year’s expanded World Cup tournament.

The 2026 World Cup expansion to 48 teams provides enhanced qualification opportunities for nations like Indonesia.

Kluivert stated his team is giving maximum effort to perform at their highest possible level.

The coach expressed hope that his squad can make Indonesia proud through their performances.

Indonesia faces a challenging path with Saudi Arabia hosting all Group B matches in Jeddah.

The crucial Indonesia versus Saudi Arabia encounter kicks off the group action on Wednesday.

Kluivert has recorded three victories from his six matches in charge of the Indonesian national team.

Saudi Arabia enters as group favorites under returning French coach Herve Renard’s leadership.

Renard previously guided Saudi Arabia to their memorable victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Group A consists of Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman competing in Doha.

Qatar enjoys significant home advantage as hosts of all Group A qualification matches.

The reigning Asian champions appointed former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui in May.

Qatar begins their campaign against Oman in the opening Group A fixture.

The second-placed teams from both groups will face each other in a two-legged playoff in November.

The playoff winner advances to an intercontinental qualification match for another World Cup chance.

Six Asian nations have already secured their places at the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Iran, Jordan and Australia comprise the already-qualified Asian contingent. – AFP