PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritim Malaysia) arrested a 24-year-old man and seized 1.2 million sticks of white cigarettes believed to have been smuggled from Thailand in a raid on the banks of Sungai Pengkalan Ekor, Pasir Mas, last Tuesday.

Kelantan Maritim Director, Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi said the man was arrested at about 8 am after his team spotted a suspicious-looking boat, which was speeding, during an operation at the mouth of Sungai Kelantan.

He said that following a search in the area, the team found five cars, namely a Nissan Grand Livina, a Proton Exora, a Perodua Kancil and two Perodua Alza, two motorcycles and a wallet.

There were a total of 30 boxes of cigarettes in the five cars and the team also found 90 more boxes on the river banks, bringing the total amount of the seizures items, including the cars and motorcycles, to over RM958,500, he told a press conference at the Malaysian Maritime Office on Tok Bali, here today.