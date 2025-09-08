Kelantan MMEA proposes new radar system to boost coastal enforcement

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has proposed installing a new radar system to strengthen enforcement operations along the state’s coastline.

Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi announced plans for the Remote Sensored Site Swasla radar system in the coastal area.

The radar system has been specifically proposed for construction in Mukim Tabar, Tumpat, due to its strategic location bordering Thailand.

Captain Erwan Shah stated that radar installation in this area would significantly boost detection capabilities for cross-border criminal activities.

Kelantan MMEA is currently securing a site for a permanent office for the Pengkalan Kubor Maritime Post, which has been operating since February 6, 2013.

The existing facility occupies a 900-square-foot building and jetty at the Pengkalan Kubor Customs Complex, with limitations hindering operational effectiveness.

A four-hectare site has been identified as a strategic location for developing the Pengkalan Kubor Maritime Post to address these limitations.

This area is well-suited for development as an office, staff quarters, and to accommodate the RSS Swasla radar system due to its proximity to Thailand.

The location serves as a key route for smuggling operations by sea before reaching river estuaries, making it strategically important for maritime security.

The proposal has been submitted to the MMEA Development Division and subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for consideration and approval.

Kelantan Maritime hopes for prompt approval of the permanent development proposal for the Pengkalan Kubor Maritime Post to benefit Malaysia Maritime’s operations. – Bernama