TANAH MERAH: A total of 1,150 notices, including summonses, have been issued by the Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) to drivers for various offences committed since March 17 up till yesterday, ahead of a two-million vehicle inflow.

Kelantan RTD director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said among the offences were not having a driving licence and carrying loads exceeding the prescribed limit and others.

“We have also inspected 117 express buses at the depot and 188 express buses at the terminals, while 67 bus drivers inspected by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) were cleared of drug abuse,“ he disclosed.

He was speaking to Bernama after the Road Safety Campaign launched in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season at the RTD Bukit Bunga enforcement station here today, which was also attended by deputy chairman of the Kelantan Road Safety Council (MKJR), Datuk Abd Rahman Yunus.

Commenting further, Mohd Misuari said that through Op Hari Raya (Op HRA) 2025 which starts from March 24 to April 8, RTD will focus on traffic flow of more than two million vehicles expected to enter the state for Raya.

“A total of 87 officers and enforcement personnel will be on duty as the assignments have been scheduled and there are no holidays on the first and second Hari Raya to ensure that traffic flow runs smoothly.

“Road congestion is expected to begin tomorrow as the avalanche of out-of-state visitors and their vehicles begins to flood villages to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their families,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Abd Rahman advised road users to inspect that their vehicles are in good condition and to be courteous to other travellers when driving home.