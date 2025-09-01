Kelantan’s Bunga Emas gold flowers on public display for first time

KOTA BHARU: The Bunga Emas Kelantan (gold flowers), a symbol of the state’s rich historical traditions, are now on public display for the very first time.

This treasured artefact serves as the centerpiece of the Kelantan Textile and Malay Heritage Festival held at Istana Balai Besar, which runs until 14 September.

Protocol officer of the Office of the Sultan of Kelantan Mohamed Safaruddin Ismail stated that the high-value artefact is expected to draw significant attention from visitors.

He added that the two-week festival with free admission aims to showcase the uniqueness of the state’s heritage while reviving historical values and cultural pride.

“Visitors to this festival are fortunate to witness the original Bunga Emas Kelantan, a treasured heritage of the Kelantan sultanate,“ he said.

Mohamed Safaruddin revealed that the festival also features the Kelantan Royal Boat Petala Indera Sri Kelantan, built in 1899 and once used by Sultan Muhammad IV.

The exhibition is open daily from 9 am to 10 pm and includes various activities, exhibitions, and traditional performances.

The festival showcases traditional textiles including tenun, songket, kain pelangi, and kain pelepuk alongside keris from Kelantan’s Malay heritage.

Copper products are also on display alongside demonstrations including quail trap making, jewellery carving, and the creation of kain kelingkan.

The festival coordinator noted that the event aims to attract more than 35,000 visitors during its two-week run.

This marks the second edition of the festival, with last year’s focus being on the keris and Kelantan’s weapon heritage.

Mohamed Safaruddin encouraged the public to attend and support this unique cultural celebration.

The festival offers a rare opportunity to enter Istana Balai Besar, which normally remains restricted except during special events. – Bernama