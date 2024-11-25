KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today unanimously approved the 2025 Budget tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

During the winding up session of the debate on the Supply Enactment 2025 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, Mohd Nassuruddin said the greatest gratitude was for the blessing of brotherhood and ukhuwwah Islamiyyah which made everyone agree in upholding the sanctity of Islam and upholding the dignity of Islamic sharia in Kelantan.

“I invite all State Assemblymen to take this opportunity to strengthen cooperation in putting Islam as a solution under the ‘Appreciation of Developing Together with Islam’ administration phase.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all the assemblymen who have participated in the Budget 2025 debate,“ he said.

He said 17 assemblymen had debated and took the opportunity to express their respective suggestions, reprimands and views.

“Based on the matters discussed, there are several main points raised by the ADUNs which are very important to pay attention to and have already been answered by the government through the winding up session,“ he said.

Mohd Nassuruddin on Thursday tabled the Kelantan Budget 2025 themed “Blessings, Well-being and Balance for the State’s Prosperity” amounting to RM1.45 billion with an estimated deficit of RM93.02 million.

Budget 2025 is prepared in a focused manner to meet the implementation and completion of part of the Islamic Co-Developing Appreciation Strategy 2023-2033 and the Kelantan State Government Portfolio Direction 2024-2028 which includes five elements of Maqasid Syariah.