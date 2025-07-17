KESUMA amends Act 652 to elevate TVET, meet industry demands

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) is moving to amend the National Skills Development Act 2006 (Act 652) to recognise Malaysian Skills Certificates (SKM) at Levels 6, 7, and 8, aligning them with bachelor’s degree qualifications.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong stated that the current law only permits hiring individuals with SKM qualifications up to Level 5.

“We hope the bill can be tabled in Parliament this year,“ he said at the National Economic Forum 2025.

The amendment aims to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and strengthen Malaysia’s skills-based industries.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously announced the government’s in-principle agreement to recognise higher SKM levels as degree equivalents.

To demonstrate TVET’s parity with tertiary education, Sim will undergo training at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Melaka.

“I want to show that TVET is a viable option. If leaders and employers experience it, they will likely hire more TVET graduates,“ he said, inviting others to join his initiative.

The government allocates RM6 billion to RM7 billion annually for TVET, with additional HRD levy contributions pushing the total to nearly RM10 billion.

“If we consolidate and strategise, we can prepare our economy and workforce for the future,“ Sim added.

KESUMA’s Triple A framework—accessibility, adaptability, and admirability—guides its TVET ecosystem development. A one-stop online portal launched last year increased TVET enrolment by 30%.

“There are over 600 TVET institutions, but no unified application system. We made it easier, resulting in 440,000 enrolments,“ Sim explained.

The Academy in Industry programme embeds training in real workplaces, with nearly 2,000 companies offering 5,000 placements.

KESUMA’s Ilham KESUMA initiative aims for 20,000 structured internships yearly, supported by tax deductions and SME grants. - Bernama