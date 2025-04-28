KESUMA targets zero workplace injuries and fatalities

CYBERJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) is targeting to achieve “Zero Vision” or zero accidents, injuries and fatalities at the workplace, to safeguard workers’ safety and health.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said previous efforts have resulted in a 17 per cent reduction in injury rates and a nearly 40 per cent drop in workplace fatalities over the past decade, from 2014 to 2024.

“Workplace accidents not only cause financial losses but also lead to injuries and, most tragically, the loss of lives. As a minister, I have visited the families of victims who lost their lives at the workplace, and I believe this must end.

“We must be firm in enforcing the law. Climate, business and economic issues should not be used as excuses to exploit workers,” he told reporters after officiating the national-level World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025 celebration at Multimedia University here today.

According to interim data from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), the injury and fatality rates in 2014 stood at 3.10 per 1,000 workers and 4.21 per 100,000 workers, respectively, compared to 2.58 per 1,000 workers and 2.58 per 100,000 workers last year.

Sim said that KESUMA, through DOSH, has implemented various initiatives and enforcement measures, including over 100 improvements to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 last year.

Among them were expanding the scope of the Act from just 10 economic sectors to all sectors, making it compulsory for workplaces with more than five workers to appoint a safety and health coordinator, and increasing the maximum fine for workplace accidents from RM50,000 to RM500,000.

He added that the decision to ratify the International Labour Organisation Convention C155 last year further empowered workers with the right to remove themselves from hazardous workplaces.

Sim also highlighted the role of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing the effectiveness of monitoring, enforcement and investigation.

“Through DOSH, we have deployed drones with AI capabilities for monitoring and enforcement at construction sites. These drones can automatically detect safety violations, such as workers operating at heights without safety equipment, and relay feedback directly to the control centre or officers on duty,” he said.

“Last year, the use of drones was expanded, with over 800 flights conducted for investigation and monitoring purposes, leading to the issuance of 119 notices based on drone observations,” he said.

Sim added that DOSH also developed a Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Laboratory last October to enhance forensics, investigations, training, and enforcement capabilities.

The VR and AR technologies allow real-world simulation at locations, speed up investigation outcomes, reduce the need for physical site visits, and provide safer, more cost-effective training for new officers.