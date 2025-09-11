KESUMA to implement 10 game-changer initiatives under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Ministry (KESUMA) will implement ten game-changing initiatives under the 13th Malaysia Plan to address the evolving labour market landscape.

These initiatives aim to prepare the national workforce for challenges posed by artificial intelligence, automation, and demographic shifts.

The ministry also seeks to equip workers for geopolitical uncertainties and the transition towards a green and gig economy.

KESUMA gathered direct feedback from over one thousand participants during its Budget 2026 engagement session.

Participants represented ministries, government agencies, statutory bodies, and private firms.

Academia, the e-hailing sector, non-governmental organisations, and banking associations also contributed to the session.

Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong officiated the session alongside Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Senior government officials attended the event to discuss the people-centric budget formulation.

KESUMA stated that the engagement reflects the MADANI Government’s inclusive approach to policy-making.

Budget 2026 represents the first national budget under the 13MP framework.

The plan is anchored on three core pillars designed to enhance national development.

These pillars focus on raising the ceiling, raising the floor, and ensuring good governance across all sectors. – Bernama