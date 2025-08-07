Key witness in corruption trial seeks protection after robbery attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri G Gnanaraja, a key prosecution witness in an ongoing corruption trial, will seek official protection after an alleged robbery left him injured.

His lawyer, Datuk RT Rajasekaran, confirmed a formal request for witness protection will be submitted to the police.

“The case is still under investigation, and we suspect it may be linked to his role in the trial,” Rajasekaran said.

He urged the public to avoid speculation until the police complete their probe.

Gnanaraja has also requested protection for his family, citing threats made during the attack.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when masked intruders armed with machetes broke into his home.

“One attacker slashed my hand and mouth, warning me not to speak out,” Gnanaraja recounted.

He received medical treatment, including five stitches for his left hand.

Gnanaraja recently testified in the corruption trial on July 22 and is scheduled to return on Aug 19.

He called for a thorough and impartial police investigation into the attack.

Police confirmed a businessman was injured in a robbery at a residence in Jalan Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

They clarified that the incident is not currently linked to the court case.

Gnanaraja’s wife, Datuk G. Geethajali, said the family now lives in fear and seeks police protection.

Geethajali witnessed the attack but declined to discuss missing items due to the ongoing investigation.

“I cannot disclose details as it may interfere with the probe,” she said.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah attended the press conference as a watching brief for the family.

Geethajali confirmed only two past incidents in their neighbourhood, neither involving their home. - Bernama