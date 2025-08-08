Masri Baharuddin appointed new mayor of Seremban

SEREMBAN: Datuk Masri Baharuddin, the director of the Corporate and Strategic Management Division of the Public Works Department (JKR), has been appointed as the new Mayor of the Seremban City Council (MBS), effective today.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said Masri replaced Datuk Masri Razali, who was appointed as the State Financial Officer in May.

“The state government has full confidence in his leadership to steer MBS towards making Seremban a sustainable city.

“This new leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective grounded in strategic engineering, smart technology and efficient governance to enhance MBS services comprehensively,” he said in a statement today.

Masri Baharuddin, a native of Rembau, has over 30 years of experience in civil engineering and strategic management within JKR. He also served as the Negeri Sembilan JKR director from 2019 to 2020.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and, throughout his career, has been involved in initiatives such as the Quarters Complaint Management System, development of the ROMAPS system for state road maintenance, and coordination of key projects such as the installation of the Kuala Pilah-Tampin Bailey Bridge. - Bernama