PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has denied speculation that he may join Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet, stating that he does not wish to give up his current lifestyle.

Khairy said he is “living his best life” at the moment, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

“Why would I want to leave this?” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, there had been speculation that the former Health Minister might be appointed to the MADANI Cabinet following the resignations of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad from their posts as Economy Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, respectively.

ALSO READ: Puad Zarkashi rejects talk of Khairy returning to Umno

Back in February, Khairy said he had not decided on his next move, after there were calls for him to “stay out of Umno for good or join PAS”, as quoted.

In response to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark that those who leave the party temporarily should not be allowed to return, Khairy described it as an “interesting suggestion”, as quoted.

Khairy was expelled from Umno in January 2023 for “breaching party discipline”, as quoted, during the 15th general election.