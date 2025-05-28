Puad Zarkashi rejects talk of Khairy returning to Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has denied the possibility of former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin returning to the party.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Puad asserted that Umno does not need “populists” who bring no benefit to the party.

“I didn’t hear anything about Umno bringing him back but I will not agree to it.

“Umno doesn’t need populists. They bring no benefit to the party and only serve their own interests,” he was quoted as saying.

Puad added that Umno requires loyal members who respect the party’s decisions, reportedly stressing that Khairy lacks such loyalty.

Khairy was also accused of being driven by ego, with the Rengit assemblyman noting that Khairy did not appeal after his expulsion from Umno.

He further warned that any attempt to negotiate Khairy’s return could anger grassroots members.

As such, Puad called on Umno to prioritise those who have appealed their expulsion, such as Jempol Umno chief Salim Sharif.

In addition, Puad claimed that outgoing Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was similar to Khairy, alleging that both had “undermined” their respective parties.

“To me, Khairy is just like Rafizi in terms of character – unwilling to follow consensus. Khairy attacked the party during the 15th general election campaign, while Rafizi attacked his party during the internal party polls.

“It would be better if they both just formed a new party together,” Puad was also quoted as saying.

On Tuesday (27 May), local news portal Suara TV reported that the former Health Minister’s return to Umno was “in process”, more than two years after he was sacked.

It was reported that efforts to reinstate Khairy into Umno began following the death of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who was also his father-in-law.

Discussions to bring Khairy back into Umno are said to have taken place between aides of both the former Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, following what was believed to be a “positive signal” from the Umno president.