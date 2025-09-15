King and Queen extend Malaysia Day greetings, pray for lasting peace

KUALA LUMPUR: Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah have extended warm greetings to all Malaysians ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations.

The King and Queen expressed their hopes for lasting peace and divine protection from calamities in a heartfelt message posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim specifically acknowledged the unity and consensus among Malaysia’s diverse racial communities as the nation’s enduring strength since its formation.

The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration carries the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and will be hosted at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre.

This year’s event in Penang continues the tradition of rotating the celebration venue between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia annually.

The celebration will feature various engaging activities starting at 9 am tomorrow for all attendees to enjoy. – Bernama