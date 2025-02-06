KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, today expressed his appreciation of the MADANI Government and its civil servants, who have worked hard to manage the country’s economy and development.

Sultan Ibrahim said the success of the recent ASEAN Summit was proof of the country’s leadership’s ability to strengthen regional and international cooperation.

“Although there are those who underestimate Malaysia’s capabilities, with hard work and a spirit of cooperation, especially by civil servants, all challenges and obstacles have been successfully overcome,“ said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim was speaking during the Royal Address at the Investiture Ceremony for the year 2025 in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara.

Also present was Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia.

Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Cabinet Ministers.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded civil servants to provide excellent service and practise the second principle of the Rukun Negara, which is “Loyalty to the King and the Country”.

“Loyalty does not mean worship, but honesty and trust in carrying out the duties and responsibilities given, and not betraying the country and the people’s trust,“ said His Majesty.

The King stressed that civil servants must be free from the influence of political parties, be neutral and always prioritise the interests of the country and the people.

“Government officials must ensure that every decision made is in accordance with the conditions and regulations set, not according to the dictates of politicians.

“Every expenditure must also be closely controlled, and cannot be used as desired, by ministers or members of Parliament, to fish for votes, to the point of causing the government’s debt to increase,“ said the King.

Sultan Ibrahim also called on all enforcement agencies to carry out their duties with full integrity so that the people do not lose trust and continue to respect the uniform they wear.