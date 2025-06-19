King briefed on progress of Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque project

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was presented with a briefing on the latest progress of the construction of the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque here.

This was shared in an update on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today.

According to the post, the mosque is being built using the funds bequeathed by His Majesty’s late son, Tunku Abdul Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Tunku Laksamana of Johor, who passed away on Dec 5, 2015.

“The mosque, located on Jalan Kolam Air near Istana Bukit Serene, will be able to accommodate nearly 1,000 worshippers,” the post read.

Earlier, His Majesty also granted an audience to Johor State Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.