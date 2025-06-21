KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail on his appointment as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that Mohd Khalid will adopt a comprehensive and progressive approach to safeguarding national security and public order based on his outstanding leadership track record, including serving as the Bukit Aman Special Branch director and holding various strategic positions since 2018.

“Insya-Allah, under Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid’s leadership, I believe that the Royal Malaysia Police will continue to be a trusted institution among the people, respected by both friend and foe,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also recorded his appreciation to Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for his dedication, service, and contributions during his tenure as the IGP, adding that Razarudin’s efforts will always be remembered.

Mohd Khalid, 60, who was appointed as the 15th IGP effective today, has held various important positions in the Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch, including Chief of the Pahang Special Branch from May 25, 2018, before being appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch principal assistant director on Sept 6, 2021.