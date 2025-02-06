KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has reminded leaders against politicising sensitive issues, which could fuel discord within society and threaten the nation’s stability.

His Majesty stated that the existence of more political parties or factions within parties would lead to a widened rift among the people, resulting in escalating enmity among them.

“Use your wisdom before making any decisions. There is no greater gift to me than a united rakyat.

“I have mentioned before that there is a virus that will strike our nation. Now, this virus has begun to spread and cannot be cured. I often speak of this so that we do not easily forget,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim was speaking during the Royal Address at the Investiture Ceremony for the year 2025 in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, was also in attendance.

Present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Cabinet Ministers.

His Majesty also called on all Malaysians to keep fostering unity as a gift to him.

Sultan Ibrahim also announced a Royal Tour across the Federal Territories to witness firsthand the lives of the people and distribute tithes to the poor and eight categories of asnaf beneficiaries.