KUALA LUMPUR: The King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim expressed his deepest appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel for their sacrifices and dedication in safeguarding the nation’s peace and security.

His Majesty also acknowledged the contributions and service of retired PDRM officers, who have played a vital role in ensuring the well-being of the people.

In conjunction with the 218th Police Day, Sultan Ibrahim, who serves as Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of PDRM, highlighted the unwavering commitment of police personnel who are on the front lines at all times.

“They put their safety and lives on the line to uphold public order, enforce the law, and protect the people from crime.

“This duty is far from easy, yet it is carried out with unwavering dedication, courage, and determination,” His Majesty said in a Facebook post today.

The King stated that the people deeply appreciate the dedication and service of PDRM personnel, who carry out their duties tirelessly, day and night.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that all PDRM personnel are granted strength and protection in every duty they undertake.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have passed on. May they be placed among the righteous and the martyrs.

“Wishing all PDRM personnel and veterans a memorable 218th Police Day celebration,” His Majesty said.

This year’s Police Day celebration continues with the theme ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (The Police and the People Are Inseparable).