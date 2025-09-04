King presents appointment instruments to seven Malaysian envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented instruments of appointment to seven Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad today.

The ceremony took place at Istana Negara where His Majesty also received letters of credence from seven foreign envoys to Malaysia.

The Malaysian envoys receiving their instruments included Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah as Ambassador to Thailand and Datuk Syed Mohamad Bakri Syed Abdul Rahman as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Datuk Yubazlan Yusof was appointed as Malaysian High Commissioner to South Africa during the ceremony.

Other appointments included Datuk Mohammad Ali Selamat as Ambassador to Brazil and Mohamad Razdan Jamil as Ambassador to Germany.

Haznah Md Hashim received her instrument as Ambassador to Spain while Datuk Azri Mat Yacob was appointed Ambassador to Poland.

His Majesty accepted credentials from seven foreign envoys including Karim Mohamed Elsadat Abdelkarim Abdelkhalek of Egypt and Silke Riecken-Daerr of Germany.

Daniella Ortega de Paiva Menezes of Brazil and Gerhad Eisl of Austria also presented their credentials to the King.

The foreign envoys completing the diplomatic formalities included Hennadii Nadolenko of Ukraine, Marianne Fosland of Norway, and Raffaele Langella of Italy.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan attended the ceremony alongside Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani was also present at the event. – Bernama