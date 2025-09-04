M’sian chides shoppers for abandoning full carts after MyKasih outage

RECENTLY, glitches at several outlets left shoppers unable to redeem their RM100 aid under the SARA programme, sparking scenes of frustration and chaos.

Images of fully loaded grocery carts abandoned mid-aisle have since gone viral, prompting a frustrated Malaysian to lash out at the behaviour, calling it “absolutely disgusting and barbaric.”

“All it took was RM100 for people to show their worst. Yeah sure, RM100 is a lot for some, but for god’s sake show some decency. At least put back what you took and return the cart — not just abandon it for minimum-wage staff to deal with.”

ALSO READ: Shoppers left frustrated, public urged to delay purchases

The OP (original poster) admitted feeling furious after seeing the photos, especially for supermarket workers who were left to clean up the mess.

“It boils my blood just seeing these images. I feel so bad for the staff who have to spend hours sorting the items back because people are behaving like barbarians over 100 bucks.”

Many Redditors chimed in, adding that shoppers “had no decency to return the stuff back to the shelves. It’s sad.”

READ MORE: MyKad-linked SARA aid eases financial burden for single mothers in Malaysia

However, others argued that the situation was not so black-and-white — suggesting staff themselves may have asked people to leave their carts behind to avoid bigger problems.

“I literally heard the staff ask people to park it there and not attempt to return it. Imagine 50+ frustrated customers trying to put things back in random aisles — it’s worse for inventory. Staff prefer to re-sort later,” one Redditor explained.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying while the outrage was understandable, logistics had to be considered.

“You and OP’s thoughts are noble, but also naive. Putting 20+ trolleys back aisle by aisle would just create more congestion. Staff will simply re-sort it after peak hours.”