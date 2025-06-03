KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, attended a breaking of fast event with Cabinet ministers and foreign envoys at Istana Negara here tonight.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The event was also attended by deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Among the Cabinet ministers in attendance were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, along with several deputy ministers.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, and foreign representatives from Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine, Brunei, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, His Majesty performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation with the invited guests, led by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah at the Istana Negara’s main surau.