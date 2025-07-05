LAUTARO Martinez said on Tuesday that he was brought to tears at a hamstring injury which nearly kept him out of Inter Milan’s Champions League decider with Barcelona.

Inter captain Martinez almost didn’t play at the San Siro after being injured in last week’s first leg, drawn 3-3 in Catalonia, but recovered to start another thrilling match which ended with the Italians winning 7-6 on aggregate.

The 27-year-old scored Inter’s opener and won the penalty from which Hakan Calhanoglu netted their second on the night, a two-goal half-time lead which ended up being eaten up by Barca before Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi won an enthralling tie.

“The first two days I just sat at home crying, but we did great work with the staff and I managed to recover,“ Martinez told Sky Sport.

“You’ve got to give your all in these games. I promised my family that I would get on the pitch today.”

Inter will play either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final, which will be played in Munich on May 31.