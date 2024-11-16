King, Queen express condolences over passing of Johor Council of Royal Court Secretary

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia expressed their condolences over the demise of Johor Council of Royal Court secretary and former Johor State Secretary Datuk Abdul Latiff Yusof.

Information on his death was shared via the official Facebook of Sultan Ibrahim.

“Al-Fatihah Allahyarham Datuk Haji Abdul Latiff Yusof, Secretary of Johor Council of Royal Court and former Secretary of the Johor Government.

“Indeed we belong to Allah SWT and indeed to Him we return,“ according to the message.

A post on the state government official portal announced that the deceased served as Johor Government Secretary on Oct 20 2006 to March 13, 2011