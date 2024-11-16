PM Anwar’s visit to Brazil strengthens 65 years of diplomatic relations, trade

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s maiden official visit to Brazil from November 16 to 19 will further strengthen 65 years of diplomatic relations and increase trade and investment opportunities, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

This working visit consists of two main components: first, a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, on Nov 17, 2024, and second, participation in the G20 Summit under the presidency of Brazil from Nov 18-19, 2024.

“The last time Malaysia attended the G20 Summit was in 2015 in Turkiye as ASEAN chairman at the time. The year 2025 is very significant for Malaysia and Brazil.

“When Malaysia becomes the chairman of ASEAN, Brazil will chair the BRICS and also host COP30 (Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change),“ Mohamad Hasan told reporters here today.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and two unions, namely Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, United States, European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU).

It is a geo-economic group that is influential in world economics, trade and finance.

The G20 also plays an important role in determining international standards in world economic affairs.

Bilateral meetings, discussions with Brazilian industry

In the bilateral meeting between Anwar and President Lula, the two leaders are expected to discuss various opportunities to strengthen Malaysia-Brazil bilateral relations.

The main topics of discussion include increasing trade and investment between the two countries and developing the halal industry, the Foreign Minister said.

Malaysia and Brazil will also discuss global issues of mutual interest such as climate change, reform of international institutions including the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, and the reform of the global financial system.

A round table discussion with Brazilian industry players is also scheduled to promote business opportunities, particularly in the semiconductor and halal sectors, added Mohamad Hasan.

Malaysia’s participation in G20 Summit

The Foreign Minister noted that one of the main highlights of this visit was Malaysia’s participation in the G20 Summit, themed “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”.

Under the presidency of Brazil, the G20 will launch the “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty”, which aims to eradicate poverty and global hunger.

This theme is in line with the commitment of the MADANI government to improving the socio-economic status of Malaysians, especially in efforts to eradicate extreme poverty, said Mohamad Hasan.

On November 18, Prime Minister Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, will present Malaysia’s position in two important sessions.

First, in the “Social Inclusion and the Fight against Hunger and Poverty” session, and second, in the “Reform of Global Governance Institutions” session.

These two sessions provide an opportunity for Malaysia to voice its views on initiatives to address issues such as poverty, inequality, and global governance system reform, he said.

Besides Mohamad Hasan, the Prime Minister is also accompanied by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, and the Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, together with senior Malaysian government officials.