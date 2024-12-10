King, Queen extend birthday greetings to Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, conveyed their birthday wishes to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The royal couple shared their well wishes through a poster uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today.

This year’s celebration, marking Wan Junaidi’s 78th birthday, is his first official birthday commemoration since being sworn in as the Sarawak Governor on Jan 29, 2024.

Wan Junaidi succeeded Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud for a four-year term.

The three-day birthday celebration, which commenced on Thursday (Oct 10), features seven main events including a thanksgiving ceremony, a state banquet, a parade, and the state award investiture ceremony.