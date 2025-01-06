King, Queen extend well wishes on 67TH RMAF anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah today extended their heartfelt greetings in conjunction with the 67th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to all its personnel and veterans.

In a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), expressed his highest appreciation for the dedication and commitment shown by RMAF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s airspace.

“May the RMAF continue to progress, remain distinguished and command respect, and always be under the protection and blessings of Allah SWT in fulfilling their duties for the beloved nation.

“Al-Fatihah to those who have departed. May they be placed among the righteous and the martyrs,” said His Majesty.