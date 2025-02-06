South Africa’s Klaasen retires from international cricket

SOUTH African batsman-wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen announced on Monday that he was retiring from international cricket.

The big-hitting Klaasen, 33, earned a reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in white-ball cricket.

“Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people who changed my life,“ Klaasen said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

Klaasen scored 2141 runs at an average of 43.69 in 60 one-day internationals, maintaining a strike rate of 117.05. His highest score of 174 was made off 83 balls against Australia at Centurion in 2023.

He scored 1000 runs at a strike rate of 141.84 in 58 Twenty20 internationals.

He also played in four Test matches before he retired from red-ball cricket in 2024.

His ability to score quickly made him a sought-after player in franchise competitions around the world.

He was signed by Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad for a record 23 crore (US$2.69-million) for the 2025 season.

He is expected to continue to be available for franchise cricket.

Enoch Nkwe, South Africa’s director national teams, described Klaasen as “a true match-winner for South Africa. He was capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs.”

Klaasen was not among the players awarded a Cricket South Africa contract in April and the governing body said at the time that discussions regarding his future were ongoing.

South African coach Shukri Conrad said after being appointed white-ball coach last month in addition to his role as Test coach, that he expected players to prioritise playing for South Africa above T20 leagues.