Kiwa junction in Sepang closed temporarily - Police

SEPANG: Police have closed part of the road at the Kiwa traffic light intersection due to flood early this morning.

Sepang district headquarters traffic police in a Facebook announced that the roads closed as of 8 am were from Kota Warisan to Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi (BBST) and from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kota Warisan.

“The announcement said that the temporary road closure on the BBST-Kota Warisan road was for the safety of road users due to rising water levels which can cause various problems to vehicles.

“The road closure will begin today until further notice,” according to the statement.

Sepang IPD traffic police also advised all road users to cooperate and use other routes as alternatives during the period.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes from Putrajaya exiting at the Bandar Serenia Toll Plaza to KLIA.

Meanwhile, users coming from the direction of Kota Warisan, are advised to use the exit at Ayamas to go to KLIA.

The traffic light intersection connecting BBST, KLIA, Nilai and Dengkil is often flooded during heavy rains as it is located in a low-lying area.