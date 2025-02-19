KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is considering adopting the Industrialised Building System (IBS) for the construction of houses under the Prosperous People’s Housing Programme (PPRS), said its Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said a study is currently underway, as most PPRS houses are built in rural areas where soil conditions must be carefully factored into the design.

“We are exploring this new method to enable faster and more cost-effective implementation. However, a thorough assessment is needed to ensure that its implementation will not affect the area, especially in remote locations which will involve costs and so on,” she said.

Rubiah was responding to a supplementary question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjung Manis) in the Dewan Rakyat today regarding whether the government plans to use the IBS method to expedite and reduce the cost of PPRS construction, given the high number of applications.

In response to Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan)’s original question on PPRS application requirements, she said that the eligibility criteria remain unchanged, with priority given to persons with disabilities, single parents with multiple dependents, and victims of minor disasters.

She added that RM464.45 million has been allocated this year to construct 2,703 new PPRS units and renovate 10,281 existing ones.

Applications can be submitted through multiple channels, including individual submissions, the e-Kasih system, and the district offices, subject to budget availability, she said.