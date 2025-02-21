IPOH: A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a locked bathroom at a house in Batu 14, Kampung Dato’ Rosli, near Trong, this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his department received an emergency call at 8.14 am, and a team from the Trong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was promptly dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, rescue personnel used bolt cutters and crowbars to force open the door.

“Once access was gained, medical personnel from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) confirmed that the victim had passed away,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action, and the operation was concluded at 8.45 am.