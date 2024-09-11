KKM reviewing Rembau’s “Miracle Water” claims

JITRA: The Ministry of Health (KKM) will soon release its review and findings on the use of therapeutic well water in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

The water is claimed to provide health benefits to individuals suffering from various diseases quickly.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the Ministry of Health (KKM) would seriously address this issue.

“We have responded to the matter before but will make comments and findings soon. It is essential for us always to be literate and well-read. All of us, irrespective of race, should be prevented from being duped.

“It is not wrong to make claims, but it must be accompanied by full evidence, that is the view of the Ministry of Health. We are investigating and will share the findings soon,“ he told reporters here today.

He said in response to questions about the ion therapy well water in Rembau, which is believed to cure various ailments, including stroke, through a unique treatment technology. The well’s location has also attracted visitors who wish to collect the water.

Earlier, the Parti Amanah Negara (AMANAH) Vice President, officiated the Kedah AMANAH Convention 2024 here. It was attended by Kedah AMANAH Chairman, Asmirul Anuar Aris and AMANAH Vice President, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the tension arising over the distribution of Johor State Election (PRN) seats, Dr Dzulkefly said all matters could be negotiated.

“I don’t want to comment further on the issue, but with the spirit of cooperation, everyone can undoubtedly negotiate... there is nothing that cannot be negotiated. So, in the spirit of advancing the state and the country, the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) can agree.

“...will be able to organise the seat distribution well. I have confidence that they will be able to resolve this issue and the Johor PRN will be the first challenge for us to see the cooperation that will be established,“ he said. said.

Previously, Johor AMANAH Deputy Chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that the PH component member does not rule out the possibility of a clash between the pact and BN in the upcoming PRN and General Election (GE).