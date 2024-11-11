KL construction site explosion: Condo contractor says initial findings show explosion not caused by them

PETALING JAYA: The contractor for an apartment project which was issued a stop-work order following an explosion has claimed that initial findings suggest that the explosion was not caused by them.

TCS Group Holdings Bhd, whose subsidiary is TCS Construction Sdn Bhd, is the main contractor of the development under J Satine.

“Initial findings suggest that the building cracks were not caused by us.

“We want to assure all stakeholders that we have adhered strictly to all health and safety standards and protocols throughout the construction process,” said TCS Group Holdings Bhd managing director Tee Chai Seng.

Tee, in a statement, added that the group is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

On Saturday, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued a stop work order for the condominium development following the explosion said to be caused by structural issues.

DBKL, in a statement, revealed their enforcement teams, in their inspection, discovered cracks along the construction site’s shear walls, pillars and floors in units above the eighth floor of Block C.