PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued a stop work order for the J Satine condominium project in Wangsa Maju following reports of an explosion on the site caused by structural issues.

In a statement on its Facebook page, DBKL said its enforcement teams discovered cracks along the shear walls, pillars, and floors in units above the eighth floor of Block C following an inspection at the project site.

The project developer, the City Hall said, has also been instructed to carry out maintenance on the site to ensure it is clean and safe.

Additionally, DBKL also ordered the developer to appoint an independent engineer to inspect the structural integrity of the entire development and present a report on the matter and carry out remedial works based on the recommendations by the independent engineer.

DBKL added that its stop work order will remain enforced until the developer complies with all of its instructions.

“DBKL views the incident seriously and advises the public against speculating and making unfounded statements on the incident on social media,” the City Hall stated, adding that the source of the explosion and structural issues have yet to be identified.

The latest development comes after project developer Gandingan Jakel responded to viral videos and images purportedly showing cracks in the building of a condominium it is developing.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the company acknowledged the viral videos and images and said all safety protocols were being followed.