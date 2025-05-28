KL Immigration raids three factories employing illegal foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department raided three premises, comprising two scrap metal factories and a printing factory, believed to be employing illegal foreign workers in an operation conducted under Op Mahir in the Jalan Kuchai Lama and Jalan Chan Sow Lin areas here today.

Its director, Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said in the operation, which began at 10 am, a total of 352 individuals involving 283 men and 69 women were inspected.

He said that the initial inspection found that 26 foreign nationals, involving citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Myanmar and Nigeria, suspected of working illegally were detained.

“All those detained, aged between 28 and 50, have been taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Depot for documentation and further action.

“Two local men acting as employers were also detained under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1963,“ he said to reporters after the operation.

Mohammed Saupee also said that four Immigration Form 29, which are summonses, were issued to witnesses during the inspection.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.