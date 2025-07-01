Sg Besi toll on KL-Seremban Highway closed midnight July 2–3 for gantry works

PETALING JAYA: Motorists using the KL-Seremban Highway are advised to plan ahead as a temporary full closure will take place at the Sg Besi toll plaza, located near the BHPetrol station, from midnight on July 2 until 5am on July 3.

The closure affects both directions at KM 309.7 — from Sg Besi heading towards Bangi and from Bangi heading into the city — to allow for gantry truss launching works by contractor Hektar Mentari.

Although the toll area will be closed, it will not be completely inaccessible.

Traffic will be managed in a controlled ‘stop and go’ system by on-site crew, but delays are expected throughout the five-hour window, PLUS Malaysia said in a Facebook post.

Highway users are urged to follow all traffic instructions, expect potential waiting times, and consider alternate routes during the closure period.