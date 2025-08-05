KL Structure Plan 2040 aims for 40% Malay, Bumiputera population

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (PSKL2040) will ensure the Malay and Bumiputera population remains at no less than 40 per cent in the city. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed this in Parliament today.

Among the proposed strategies are affordable Malay housing, shops, and light industries on Malay Reserve Land and Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) land. “The proposal is at an early study stage and will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha was responding to a question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) regarding long-term plans to preserve Malay identity and ownership in Kuala Lumpur amid private sector development. Since 2023, the Bumiputera quota has been set at a minimum of 40 per cent for private projects and 70 per cent for government or joint ventures, applicable to all planning approvals.

She emphasised that Malay Reserve land ownership must remain fully Malay without compromise. - Bernama