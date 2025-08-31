KL Tower becomes beacon of unity on eve of National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Tower turned into a stage for unity on the eve of Merdeka as thousands gathered to welcome the country’s 68th National Day with lights, music and a carnival-like atmosphere.

The terrace at the tower buzzed with energy well past midnight. Families, friends and tourists spilled across the grounds, waving flags, singing along and soaking in a sense of belonging that went beyond the spectacle overhead.

For many, it was less about a countdown and more about the shared feeling of being part of something bigger.

Among the crowd was Muhammad Rizal Rosli, 39, who had travelled from Kajang with his wife and their two children.

“We came as early as 9pm just to find parking, but even then the compound was full. We had to park outside and walk in.

“But it was worth it. I wanted my kids to have this experience. We paid RM120 for the family and the view of KLCC and Merdeka 118 from above was unforgettable,” said Rizal.

While patriotism played its part,

Rizal admitted the night was about

memory-making.

“At least when they grow up, they’ll have something to tell their children and grandchildren.”

His nine-year-old son, Muhammad Fayyad, was all smiles.

“The view from KL Tower was beautiful. I liked it when the lights changed colours and we played the ‘guess-the-state’ game. I guessed five! But the fireworks were still my favourite.”

For others, the evening carried a more personal meaning. A spectator who only wished to be known as Victoria, 26, joined in the celebration with her partner.

“It was a wonderful sight, with the fireworks bursting just above us. At first, we weren’t sure if the view would be clear since we didn’t go up the tower, but it turned out to be one of the best spots,” said Victoria’s partner.

Victoria admitted it was her first real Merdeka celebration outdoors.

“I never really had the chance before. This was my first time seeing the fireworks outside and it was great.”

Both agreed the atmosphere was electric.

“The live music was a surprise – the musicians were excellent. That added something special.”

Best friends Sharmili Arumugam, 42, from Kepong and Hanizah Mohideen, 45, from Cyberjaya, waved their flags proudly during the Jalur Gemilang sing-along.

“This was my first time at KL Tower, and it’s become such a nice memory. Seeing so many people of different races and cultures together and the sea of flags while singing Jalur Gemilang, it was touching,” said Hanizah.

Sharmili echoed: “The patriotism lives on. I wish everyone a happy Merdeka and may we all live in unity and prosperity.”

According to the tower’s management, the Merdeka eve celebration was part of a broader effort to position KL as a cultural tourism draw ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

While the fireworks drew plenty of oohs and aahs, the celebration was more than just a show. Buskers warmed up the crowd, the midnight countdown roared and terraces filled to the brim reflected a nation still hungry for togetherness.

Some leaned on their phones to record the moment, others simply stood still as the sky

lit up.

For Rizal’s children, it was about wonder. For Victoria and her partner it was romance. For Sharmili and Hanizah, it was unity.

On this night, KL Tower was more than a landmark – it was a gathering place where Malaysians wrote their own Merdeka stories.

Fireworks light up the night sky as thousands gathered to usher in Malaysia’s 68th Merdeka Day.– FAIZ RUZMAN/THESUN