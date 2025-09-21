KL traffic operation issues 42,000 warning notices for minor offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities have issued 42,288 warning notices during the ongoing Law Compliance Operation (Op PUU) targeting minor traffic violations in the capital city.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad revealed that recipients included 2,206 pedestrians, 19,672 motorcyclists, 18,058 car drivers, 955 taxi drivers, 821 van drivers and 576 lorry drivers.

He confirmed that illegal parking causing traffic obstruction represented the most frequent offence with 18,169 notices issued.

“Notices were also issued for offences such as disregarding traffic lights (9,897), failing to use pedestrian crossings (4,186), stopping in yellow boxes (2,328), stopping beyond the white line (1,758), not wearing helmets (1,633) and not wearing seatbelts (259).

“Notices were also given for offences related to number plates, including dirty, unclear or ‘fancy’ plates (1,843) and plates not complying with regulations (1,343), as well as motorcycle modifications (872),” he said in a statement today.

The advocacy phase of Op PUU began on September 6 and will continue until authorities announce a transition to immediate summons issuance.

Multiple agencies including the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Road Transport Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Department of Environment are supporting the operation. – Bernama