Melaka awards 237 food premises with BeSS recognition for hygiene standards

MELAKA: A total of 237 food premises in Melaka have received recognition under the Bersih, Selamat dan Sihat (BeSS) initiative as of July this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced that two premises from the state were also named recipients at the 2024 National Clean and Safe Food Court Awards.

He stated that the Melaka government prioritises hygiene and food safety as a key agenda to ensure tourist satisfaction and confidence.

“On that basis, strengthening BeSS is given priority as one of the key initiatives to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality and competitive food,“ he said.

Ab Rauf made these remarks when officiating the Melaka 2025 World Food Safety Day, organised by the state health department.

The text of his speech was read by State Human Resources, Health and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

A total of 60 food entrepreneurs in the state received various certifications and recognitions under the Ministry of Health’s Food Safety and Quality programme.

Ab Rauf said findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 showed that the health status of Melaka’s population is currently a cause for concern.

He revealed that 33.5% of adults in the state suffer from high cholesterol, 29.5% from hypertension, and 20.5% from diabetes.

“This figure is not merely data, but a reminder that food safety and healthy eating must be given serious attention,“ he said.

Ab Rauf noted that only four cases of food poisoning had been recorded in Melaka so far this year compared to 12 cases last year.

This reflects a 30% decrease in food poisoning cases within the state. – Bernama