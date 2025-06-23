KL Youth Force, trainee allowance proposed at Youth Assembly

PUTRAJAYA: The establishment of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Youth Force, a minimum allowance for industrial trainees, and stricter enforcement on the placement of foreign nationals were among key proposals raised during the inaugural Federal Territories Youth Assembly (Sidang Belia Wilayah Persekutuan – SBWP), which concluded today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the KL Youth Force aims to support disaster victims in the Federal Territories, particularly in welfare-related crises such as floods and fires.

“Although similar structures already exist, such as Rakan NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency volunteers), the KL Youth Force needs further study. If it involves welfare matters, it must follow proper standard operating procedures (SOPs),” she said.

On the proposal for trainee allowances, Dr Zaliha noted that while the government sector already provides such support, the call was to expand this to the private sector.

“Some private companies do provide allowances, but there’s no clear policy. I intend to discuss this with Human Resources Minister Steven Sim for further consideration,” she added.

She was speaking at a press conference after winding-up session of the three-day assembly, which began on June 21.

A total of 15 resolutions were presented, covering areas such as the economy, social development, technology, and legislation.

Asked whether the proposals would be brought to higher levels, including Cabinet discussions or the 2026 Budget planning, Dr Zaliha said all approved resolutions would be submitted to the Federal Territories Department (JWP) for follow-up.

“For matters beyond my portfolio under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969 (Amendment 2023), I will refer them to the Cabinet for consideration by the relevant ministers.

“JWP will also coordinate with the respective ministries to monitor the progress of these proposals, ensuring the efforts of the youth assembly members are not in vain,” she said.