Klang aims to cut 20% river waste sent to landfills

KLANG: The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) says the target to reduce 20 per cent of waste from Sungai Klang sent to landfills is realistic and progressing well, as set by Selangor Maritime Gateway master (SMG) developer Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB).

MBDK Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain cited positive results from the Waste Sorting Facility in Sungai Pinang, which has been operational since December, diverting four metric tonnes of recyclable plastic waste.

He said MBDK will intensify recycling education at the grassroots level, particularly in schools, and roll out programmes to promote proper household waste disposal, thereby reducing landfill-bound recyclables.

“These efforts will help lower MBDK’s waste transport costs and free up funds for other community needs,” he added.

Abd Hamid also welcomed collaboration with the private and government sectors to boost recycling campaigns, plastic bag-free initiatives and support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

LLSB managing director Syaiful Azmen Nordin earlier noted the waste sorting technology’s promising impact in reducing plastic waste in landfills since its launch. - Bernama