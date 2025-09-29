Klang completes RM3 million preparations for Selangor royal wedding

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Klang City Council has completed all maintenance and beautification works for the wedding of Selangor’s Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain confirmed the works reached 100% completion ahead of the royal ceremony.

His team is now ensuring all preparations meet the highest standards before visitors arrive for the wedding celebrations.

The council spent over RM3 million on enhancements including LED light decorations and road upgrades such as interlocking work and resurfacing.

Authorities will monitor the area to prevent flower theft and vandalism during the celebrations.

Abd Hamid urged everyone to cooperate in keeping the city clean and tidy throughout the event.

He spoke at a press conference about the royal wedding preparations held here today.

Organisers expect more than 2,000 visitors to attend the wedding ceremony.

The public is advised to arrive early and use public transport or carpool to avoid traffic congestion.

Only the route from Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah will close from 7 am on October 2 for the procession starting at 9 am.

Royal Malaysia Police will deploy 400 personnel for security during the event.

The city council will provide additional assistance if needed for crowd management.

MBDK will distribute 2,000 Selangor flags to early visitors to wave at the Raja Muda.

Visitors can park their vehicles at Klang Komuter Station and Sultan Sulaiman Stadium.

Tengku Amir Shah inspected and presided over his wedding procession rehearsal earlier today.

The rehearsal followed the actual procession route from Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah announced his son’s marriage on September 22.

Tengku Amir Shah will marry Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz on October 2.

The marriage solemnisation will take place at Masjid Istana Diraja within Istana Alam Shah in Klang.

A royal wedding reception and banquet will follow on October 22 at Balairung Seri and Balai Santapan Diraja.

Both events will be held within the grounds of Istana Alam Shah in Klang. – Bernama