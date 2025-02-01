KLCC LRT station reopens after small fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The KLCC Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station, temporarily closed after a small fire, has reopened to passengers and resumed operations at 5.52 pm today.

In a statement, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd announced that passengers were allowed to enter in stages, with station staff regulating movement to the platform to avoid overcrowding.

“To facilitate passenger movement, free shuttle bus services are still available to the Dang Wangi LRT Station (bus stop in front of Decathlon KL City Centre) and the Ampang Park LRT Station (bus stop in front of Avenue K).

“As alternative options, passengers can also use the Kelana Jaya Line trains from Ampang Park and Kampung Baru stations, the Putrajaya Line from Ampang Park and Persiaran KLCC stations, and the KL Monorail from Bukit Nanas Station,“ the statement added.

Rapid Rail apologised to affected passengers and pledged full cooperation with authorities in investigating the incident to determine its cause.

The fire, which broke out at 3.51 pm, damaged the station’s air-conditioning control panel located in the air-conditioning plant room.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohamed Azimin Mohamed Zahidi said no casualties were reported in the incident.

He said the department received a call at 4.15 pm but the fire had already been extinguished by KLCC’s Emergency Response Team when a fire engine with seven personnel arrived at the scene.