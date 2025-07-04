SEPANG: The KLIA Aerotrain service was briefly suspended at 11.00am on July 4 after water accumulation was detected in the tunnel during heavy rain.

The operator explained that the tunnel’s drainage system is designed to pump out water during adverse weather, but a malfunction in one of the pumps led to a temporary build-up.

As a safety precaution, train operations were halted to prevent further risk.

During the disruption, passengers were transported to the satellite terminal using airside shuttle buses.

Service resumed at 12.15pm once water was cleared manually and safety checks were completed.

Malaysia Airports confirmed in their recent statement release that rectification works on the faulty pump are ongoing to restore full drainage capability.

The aerotrain, which recently resumed operations following a major upgrade, remains under close observation to ensure system reliability.

The suspension comes amid the ongoing monsoon season, and Malaysia Airports reiterated its commitment to prioritising passenger safety and ensuring minimal disruption during such events. - Bernama