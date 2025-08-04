KLIA immigration corruption and 13MP debate in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session today will address pressing issues, including corruption and malpractice involving Immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The matter follows recent exposures of the “Fly and U-turn” syndicates.

Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) will question the Home Minister on the timeline for resolving these issues during the question-and-answer session. Meanwhile, Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will seek clarification from the Transport Minister regarding guidelines for special vehicle registration plates and revenue generated from their sales over the past five years.

Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) will direct inquiries to the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation on improving flood management fund distribution and establishing a dedicated river maintenance system similar to MARRIS.

Additionally, Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) will ask the Communications Minister about plans to expand the Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (PRIME) in Sabah and Sarawak for disaster preparedness.

The session will conclude with a debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), themed “Melakar Semula Pembangunan,“ tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday. The 13MP outlines Malaysia’s development roadmap from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting continues until August 28. - Bernama